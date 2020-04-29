Latest News

Death Wish selling t-shirts to help local businesses

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Death Wish Coffee Company partnered with the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce to give away $75,000 to local businesses and service industry workers through a new program called “Broke but not Busted.”

The coffee roasters decided to raise some of the proceeds through t-shirt sales on their website. The two limited edition shirts have COVID-19 related messages. The shirts go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The proceeds will be distributed between the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce and local businesses throughout the Capital Region.

For more information on how to buy a shirt, go to their website.

