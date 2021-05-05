Death Wish Coffee Co. releases World’s Strongest Latte

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Attention coffee lovers, Death Wish Coffee Co. has released their latest ready-to-drink product line, the first-ever World’s Strongest Latte.

The drink is said to be highly caffeinated using high quality organic ingredients. The company says the drink contains 300 milligrams of caffeine per 8 oz. can which is triple the strength of a regular cup of coffee.

The taste is said to be strong yet smooth and is a great grab-and-go option if you are looking for a boost of energy.

“It took a long time for us to get it exactly the way we wanted it, but the final product was worth the wait,” said Eric Donovan, vice president of business development. “The World’s Strongest Latte is ready just in time for the start of summer. Sales of ready-to-drink beverages typically start spiking during May as the weather gets warmer and consumers are looking for a sweet and more refreshing

way to caffeinate their day.”

The company says they received hundreds of requests from customers and spent more than two years researching and developing the drink.

“We take great pride in being a customer-centric business,” Mike Pilkington, chief operating officer, said. “Our latte offering was born through listening to our customers tell us what they want, and we have delivered in a big—300 mg of caffeine—way.”

According to the company, rumors of the drink were leaked to the public during a St. Patrick’s Day live stream featuring the Dropkick Murphys, in which the band exclaimed how much they liked the drink. After the drink was announced to the public, Death Wish reportedly received an overwhelmingly positive response, racking up a 4.9 star rating on Amazon and the Death Wish Coffee website.

This marks the company’s third ready-to-drink product.

“The challenge of producing a great-tasting product while embracing the necessitfor it to be the strongest and figuring out how to accomplish this organically is no small task,” Steve Frania, vice president of sales, said.” I couldn’t be prouder of the product and the experience our customers will have when they take their first of many sips. The World’s Strongest Latte adds an indulgent option to our ready-to-drink line while bolstering the premium brand Death Wish Coffee has become.”

Product details include:

• Made with USDA certified organic ingredients.

• Available in 12 and 24 packs for purchase online.

• Each can contains 300 mg of caffeine.

• Each can contains 170 calories.

• Made with USDA certified organic ingredients.

• This product contains milk but does not need to be refrigerated until can is

opened.