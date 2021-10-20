Death reported in Warren County COVID update for Oct. 20

Warren County, along with others across the Capital Region, are exploring a regional approach to addressing medical examiner concerns, as uncertainty continues over where the county’s forensic autopsies will take place.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed a death tied to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The individual was in their 80s, died while in the hospital, and had not been vaccinated.

Wednesday was the second day in a row that the county reported a COVID death.

“We are saddened to report that we have lost another friend and neighbor during this pandemic and we ask that you keep families who have lost their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We also want our residents to know that if you are homebound and would like a vaccination but can’t find a ride or are unable to travel, our Public Health team will come to you. We are here to provide resources if you need us. Call 518-761-6580 to speak with one of our Public Health staff if we can help.”

Warren County Health Services confirmed 35 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as 16 recoveries.

11 cases are hospitalized, up by one from Tuesday.

Four cases were tied to county school districts.

Ten of Wednesday’s cases were among residents who had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, Warren County has seen 672 positive coronavirus cases among its 43,999 fully vaccinated residents.

Upcoming vaccine clinics include Friday, Oct. 22 at Glens Falls Middle School; 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at North Warren Central School, offering booster shots and first doses; 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Glens Falls Middle School; and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Warren County Municipal Center.