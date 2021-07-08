Deal announced in Purdue Pharma opioid lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A settlement is in the works between several states—including New York—and a major opioid company and its owners. Law enforcement officials from states across the country say these players knew their products were addictive and pushed doctors to prescribe them anyway.

“The perpetrators who created this crisis are villains for the history books. And that’s where Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers belong,” said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

Attorney General Letitia James says the family and their business have “misused the courts” and tried to “shield their misconduct” that contributed to the opioid crisis. James says New York is expected to receive at least $200 million out of the resolution. It will also close the company for good, and require millions of pages of evidence to be disclosed.

This agreement follows the $230 million Johnson & Johnson opioid settlement that was announced by James a couple of weeks ago. She says while some may ask why she’d accept the deal, there is “no perfect solution.”