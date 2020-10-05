Deadline to register to vote this Friday

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — America is in the heat of election season, but are you registered to vote? The deadline to register is Friday, October 9. 

If you previously registered to vote in a past election, you do not need to register again. However, if you have moved since the last time you voted, you may need to update your address.

You can register to vote in person at your local board of elections or at a DMV. You can also register to vote by mail or online. 

Election day is set for Tuesday, November 3.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds