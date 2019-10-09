Deadline reached for sexual harassment prevention training

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday was the deadline for all employers in New York State to provide employees with sexual harassment prevention training.

In the Fiscal Year 2019 budget, the legislature passed a measure requiring all New York State workers to receive training on sexual harassment prevention.

“Every employee must be trained by today, but there is no apparent penalty for not doing it,” Andrew Rawson, with Traliant CLO, said. “So even if you don’t get it done today, just like being late filing your taxes, better just to get it done late and don’t just say I missed the deadline, so forget it.”

Traliant is providing training for more than 500 companies in New York State. Rawson says the major requirement is that whether it be online or in person

“There’s gotta be something they interact with where it has to ask questions,” he said. “There’s gotta be knowledge checks; there’s gotta be some interactive component to comply with the law.”

There are also no submission requirement for employers.

“The best practice is for an employer, no matter how the training is done, whether it’s live in person or whether it’s online is to have records, a sign in sheet, they should have some records to prove that people have taken the training.”

Employers must also have a sexual harassment complaint form for employees to report incidents.

The New York State Department of Labor issued the following statement to NEWS10 ABC: