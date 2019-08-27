Deadline for NY companies to implement anti-harassment training coming up

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The deadline for employers to provide anti-harassment training to New York State employees is coming up in October.

Companies that provide anti-harassment training services say New York State laws for the workplace evolve year after year.

“The sweeping legislation was passed in 2018. That went into effect October 9th, 2018, with the deadline of October 9th this year. But, since then there have been four additional laws passed,” Andrew Rawson, Traliant CLO, said.

One expands protections for victims of domestic violence in the workplace.

Another protects workers from being discriminated against based on religious attire.

“There’s a law that’s just gone into effect that protects people based on hairstyles because hairstyles can be linked to race and that can be a form of racial discrimination 13:39:33 by requiring certain grooming standards.”

Rawson says the big change this year doesn’t go into effect until October 19th.

That changes the definition of what is considered sexual harassment.

“Under federal law for something to be considered sexual harassment, it must be one of two standards, it either must be severe… or it’s gotta be pervasive. New York State’s removing that standard. it no longer has to be severe and pervasive to be considered sexual harassment.”

Rawson also notes that New York State laws on harassment and discrimination tend to change faster than federal laws, so it’s important to be up to speed.