Deadline approaching for Warren County funding opportunities

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The deadline is coming up for business owners and event organizers who want to get access to promotional funding through Warren County.

The county’s Occupancy Tax Program is open to funding requests, with an application process that has changed. The application deadline is Oct. 27, and funding has helped annual outdoor events in the region for years.

Anyone who applies by Sept. 13 should be prepared to present their funding request to the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee on Sept. 21. Alternatively, anyone who does by Oct. 12 can present at the Oct. 19 meeting.

Requirements shift, and applicants who haven’t yet jumped on the opportunity should carefully read details before signing up.

The funding application can be found online.

The money comes from a 4% occupancy tax collected by Warren County on all overnight tourism accommodations, including hotels, motels, inns, cottages and short-term vacation rentals.

Funding is given out in two rounds; one on Oct. 1, for events occurring between June-September of 2022, and the other on Dec. 1, for events set for between October and next May.

Warren County considers a variety of factors when judging applicants. Those can include impact on county tourism, any record of prior activities connected to a new one, and the likelihood of the event to draw overnight visitors to the area.

In 2020, over $425,000 was distributed to 18 events, including the Adirondack Nationals Car Show and the Warrensburg Bike Rally.