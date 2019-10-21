Deadline approaching for NY public campaign finance reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is about one month away from deciding how to divide $100 million taxpayer dollars for people to run for political office.

December 1 is the deadline for New York’s Public Finance Commission to complete its report on the future of a public campaign finance system. But not everyone is happy about when it’s expected to drop.

“Now we learn that they’re putting out their findings, which will have tremendous impact on our budget and our democracy, in perpetuity, the day before Thanksgiving when everyone in the state in their right mind is traveling to visit their families, to enjoy their holidays, and to be together and not focus on politics or public policy,” New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy said.

The report becomes binding unless state lawmakers change it within 20 days.

Earlier this month, multiple watchdog groups, including NYPIRG, sent a letter to the Commission asking for a bill draft of interim recommendations to be made public by the first full week of November. They wrote that would “avoid a rush” and “increase public trust.”

Langworthy says the report should be issued as soon as possible.

“Three weeks to make one of the most consequential changes to how elections are run and how many many many millions of dollars of taxpayer money will be forced to be spent over the next decades,” Langworthy said.

In addition to creating a public campaign finance system, the Commission has also taken up the issue of fusion voting.