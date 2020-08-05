Deadline Approaches to Apply for COVID Rent Relief Program

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy tweeted out a reminder on the deadline to apply for the COVID Rent Relief Program.
The Deadline: Thursday, August 6th.
The mayor Tweeted out the following image to go along with the deadline reminder.
To apply click this link.
