Deadline Approaches to Apply for COVID Rent Relief Program

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy tweeted out a reminder on the deadline to apply for the COVID Rent Relief Program.

The Deadline: Thursday, August 6th.

The mayor Tweeted out the following image to go along with the deadline reminder.

To apply click this link.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga