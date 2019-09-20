De Blasio drops out of presidential race

Bill de Blasio

Democratic presidential candidate New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Manchester, NH. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(NEWS10) — New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has ended his run for the White House.

The mayor made the announcement this morning on MSNBC. This brings the number of candidates running in the Democratic Primary to 19.

