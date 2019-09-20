De Blasio drops out of presidential race

NEWS10 ABC
by: Web Staff
Democratic presidential candidate New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Manchester, NH. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
(NEWS10) — New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has ended his run for the White House.
The mayor made the announcement this morning on MSNBC. This brings the number of candidates running in the Democratic Primary to 19.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announces that he is ending his 2020 presidential campaign, saying "it's clearly not my time" https://t.co/xNWlMZvmEs pic.twitter.com/M14fFaTab0— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 20, 2019
