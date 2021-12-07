Day one of jury deliberations in Jason White quadruple homicide trial

TROY, NY (News10) The fate of a schenectady man accused in a quadruple homicide lies in the hands of the jury.

The jury began deliberating around 11:40am Tuesday morning. They have a lot to think about after days of testimony and closing arguments on Monday.

In his closing arguments james white, who represented himself, claims it was a former friend and co-defendant who killed the victims: 5 year old Shanise Myers and her brother 11 year old Jeremiah, as well as their mother Shanta Myers and her partner Brandi Mells.

“I assure you I had no knowledge of what was going to happen that night,” stated White to the jury.

He claims he never entered the family’s Lansingburgh apartment on the night of the December 2017 killings. Insisting that he stood outside in a basement stairway for nearly two hours.

White pointed to evidence of security video which captured Jeremiah coming home after basketball practice.

White claims he and Jeremiah chatted briefly outside, yet he says he never intervened, or prevented the child from entering the home where he would ultimately be killed.

“I made the decision to let things play out as if I was not there.”

Justin Mann who accepted 25 to life in exchange for his testimony told jurors that he and White were both inside the apartment, planning to steal a tv and an X-Box controller. Mann claims White threatened him with a knife and directed him to tie up the 4 victims while White stabbed them to death.

White repeatedly tried to discredit Mann, “I submit to you that Justin Mann is willing to do and say anything to not only save himself but to ensure that I get convicted with him.”

As for the prosecution, Rensselaer County Assistant DA Matthew Hauf asked the jury how one person alone could tie up all four victims with strips of bed sheets, and attack them. “It’s simply not feasible that one person did it themselves. It isn’t logical,” said Hauf.

The prosecution is also refuting White’s reasoning as to why his DNA along with two of the victims were found on a pair black gloves which was in his possession at the time of his arrest. Hauf showed cellphone video taken by White, and CDTA bus footage of the men travelling back home from Troy, claiming they are the same black gloves. White told jurors he and Mann were swapping gloves the night of the killings.

“It’s a ruse. It’s a sham.” Hauf told the jurors.

The jurors have requested to rehear the definition of the murder charges as well as the 911 call from the landlord who discovered the victims’ bodies.