Day in the Life: Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many are struggling with food insecurity here in the Capital Region. As food pantries are working their hardest to help those needs, volunteers are crucial. Even though the workflow is different, they’re getting the job done.

No matter what the circumstances are, it’s all about putting food on the table for individuals across the Capital Region. For the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area, they have a strong focus on ensuring the youth get the proper nutritional intake they need on a daily basis.

Providing safe havens for all, they’ve stepped up the workflow in an unfathomable way. In an average year, they would deliver 1100 meals a day. During the pandemic, they’re up to 1,200 meals for breakfast and 1,200 for lunch, nearly doubling what they were doing before.

In total it’s up to 13,000 meals per week and 130,000 meals in total during that time.

With teams designated to specific jobs, it’s all in a day’s work and a collaborative effort to make an impact.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without the hard work from our volunteers that are with us rain or shine,” Director of Food Services, Chris Sky, said. “If they weren’t on site with us on a daily basis or in the kitchen helping us prep breakfast for the day or bag lunches for Saturday, without them we couldn’t do it. They’re doing all a great job.”

The club provides to 11 housing authority sites in the Albany and Rensselaer Counties and they say you can never have too many volunteers. If you’d like to help out you can help out, click here.