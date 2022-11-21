SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some downtown Saratoga businesses closed their doors Sunday following the officer-involved shooting that happened on Broadway. Monday, local shop owners were preparing for business as usual.

Heidi West owns clothing shops Caroline and Main, Lifestyles, and Union Hall on the top of Caroline St. and Broadway. They’re all in the vicinity of Sunday’s incident.

“I spent the day down here yesterday making sure the shops were safe, and really assessing the situation,” West said.

The door to her office on Broadway was blown out. Her storefronts though, are okay. She said Piper Boutique, across the street and next to her men’s clothing shop, was hit by a bullet, but the owner made plans for repairs to happen Monday.

“I know that our small business community is extremely resilient, and we will move forward regardless of what happens here,” said West.

West said business owners sometimes feel the incidents that have happened, related to the late night scene, have tarnished their reputation.

“We feel very safe here during the day,” she added.

West wants the public to share in that feeling, especially with a big shopping weekend coming up. Black Friday is followed by Small Business Saturday. December 1st through 4th, the city is having its annual Victorian Streetwalk Weekend.

“We will make sure that our community comes down to celebrate with us. We have our tree lighting, and these are wonderful events,” West said, “and they’re family friendly, and happen during the day, nothing to be concerned about.”