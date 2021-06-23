Landmark Albany to Celebrate Grand Opening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 23 at 11:00 a.m., at 100 Sandidge Way, Dawn Homes Management will celebrate the grand opening of Landmark Albany with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 252-unit development will be the newest rental property built in the Capital Region.
Some Landmark Albany features:
- Community-wide wi-fi
- Spectrum cable and internet included with all apartments
- Chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances
- West Elm fixtures throughout
- Electric car charging stations throughout the property
- Indoor parking garages in each building
- A commercial-grade fitness center
- Dog park