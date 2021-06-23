Landmark Albany to Celebrate Grand Opening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 23 at 11:00 a.m., at 100 Sandidge Way, Dawn Homes Management will celebrate the grand opening of Landmark Albany with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 252-unit development will be the newest rental property built in the Capital Region.

Some Landmark Albany features:

  • Community-wide wi-fi
  • Spectrum cable and internet included with all apartments
  • Chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances
  • West Elm fixtures throughout
  • Electric car charging stations throughout the property
  • Indoor parking garages in each building
  • A commercial-grade fitness center
  • Dog park 

