Dave Matthews Band Saratoga dates rescheduled

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Dave Matthews Band has rescheduled its two Saratoga Springs dates, the performances will now take place in September. Tickets are now on sale for the new shows, which will take place at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 17 and 18.
Fans who already have tickets for the rescheduled shows, which were originally set for Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, can still use their tickets on the corresponding Friday or Saturday September performance.
Tickets from the canceled July 2020 shows will also remain valid, and refunds are available.