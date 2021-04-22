Dave Matthews Band Saratoga dates rescheduled

Dave Matthews

FILE – This May 4, 2019 file photo shows Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band performing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. The Dave Matthews Band are among the 16 acts nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Dave Matthews Band has rescheduled its two Saratoga Springs dates, the performances will now take place in September. Tickets are now on sale for the new shows, which will take place at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 17 and 18.

Fans who already have tickets for the rescheduled shows, which were originally set for Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, can still use their tickets on the corresponding Friday or Saturday September performance.

Tickets from the canceled July 2020 shows will also remain valid, and refunds are available.

