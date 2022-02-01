Dave Matthews Band Returning to SPAC in July
SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Dave Matthews Band will be returning to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) for two nights this summer. On July 8 and July 9, at 7:30 p.m., the Dave Matthews Band will be performing at SPAC.
Presale online tickets will be available to everyone at the DMB warehouse website on Friday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, February 22, at 9:00 a.m. until Thursday, February 24, at 10:00 p.m.
An optional donation of $2 per ticket will be available at purchase to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign. A major forest restoration effort with the goal of planting a billion trees around the world.
Over the past two years, Dave Matthews Band has planted over 2 million trees through its partnership with the Nature Conservancy. The band has committed to helping plant an additional one million trees in 2022.