ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The November election is less than a month away and News10 ABC is speaking with some of the candidates for Congress and the State Legislature.

Republican Dave Catalfamo is trying to unseat Carrie Woerner from the Assembly’s 113th district. He lost to the democrat two years ago.

Catalfamo says people in his district are struggling because of inflation. He believes unless lawmakers in Albany fix the state’s taxing problem, people will continue feel the financial pain.

“We remain the highest taxed state in the nation and we’re getting less and less for it,” said Catalfamo. He adds, “those taxes hurt more now with inflation than they do with a non-inflationary climate.”

Catalfamo sat down with News10 ABC to discuss the issues facing the 113th district.