Daughters of Sarah will require employees to get COVID vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Daughters of Sarah Community for Seniors joins other organizations throughout the Capital Region that are requiring its employees to get vaccinated. Their nursing and rehabilitation center employees, as well as its assisted living facility, the Massry Residence at Daughters of Sarah employees, will have until October 1 to get fully vaccinated.
The organization said medical or religious exemptions would be made on a limited basis and employees who do not get vaccinated could be fired.
Daughters of Sarah said booster shots will also be mandatory if they are found to be necessary.
“Staff vaccination rates in the range of 84% continue to be among the highest of the adult care facilities in the county. However, given the growing presence of the Delta variant and the impact that it can have, we are not content to remain at our current staff vaccination levels,” said Mark Koblenz, Daughters of Sarah
chief executive officer.
