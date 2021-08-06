Daughters of Sarah will require employees to get COVID vaccine

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been saved from the trash after U.S. regulators extended their expiration date for a second time, part of a nationwide effort to salvage expiring shots to battle the nation’s summer surge in infections. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 sent a letter to shot maker Johnson & Johnson declaring that the doses remain safe and effective for at least six months when properly stored.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Daughters of Sarah Community for Seniors joins other organizations throughout the Capital Region that are requiring its employees to get vaccinated. Their nursing and rehabilitation center employees, as well as its assisted living facility, the Massry Residence at Daughters of Sarah employees, will have until October 1 to get fully vaccinated.

The organization said medical or religious exemptions would be made on a limited basis and employees who do not get vaccinated could be fired.

Daughters of Sarah said booster shots will also be mandatory if they are found to be necessary.

“Staff vaccination rates in the range of 84% continue to be among the highest of the adult care facilities in the county. However, given the growing presence of the Delta variant and the impact that it can have, we are not content to remain at our current staff vaccination levels,” said Mark Koblenz, Daughters of Sarah

chief executive officer.