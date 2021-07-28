Daughter of NXIVM co-founder sentenced to time-served, five years probation

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
lauren salzman

Lauren Salzman, a former high-ranking member of NXIVM, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28.

(NEWS10)- Lauren Salzman, a former high-ranking member of NXIVM and daughter of co-founder Nancy Salzman, has been sentenced to time served, probation, community service, and forfeiture of multiple properties.

Federal prosecutors recommended a lenient sentence for Salzman after she turned witness, providing what they said was “substantial assistance” to the court about former NXIVM leader Keith Raniere and his co-conspirators.

Prosecutors said that Salzman’s cooperation was important in the conviction of Raniere and that her guilty plea likely led to other defendants’ guilty pleas.

Salzman will serve five years probation and 300 hours of community service. She also gave up the rights to five properties located in Halfmoon, Clifton Park and Albany as well as $515,577.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire