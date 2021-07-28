Daughter of NXIVM co-founder sentenced to time-served, five years probation

Lauren Salzman, a former high-ranking member of NXIVM, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28.

(NEWS10)- Lauren Salzman, a former high-ranking member of NXIVM and daughter of co-founder Nancy Salzman, has been sentenced to time served, probation, community service, and forfeiture of multiple properties.

Federal prosecutors recommended a lenient sentence for Salzman after she turned witness, providing what they said was “substantial assistance” to the court about former NXIVM leader Keith Raniere and his co-conspirators.

Prosecutors said that Salzman’s cooperation was important in the conviction of Raniere and that her guilty plea likely led to other defendants’ guilty pleas.

Salzman will serve five years probation and 300 hours of community service. She also gave up the rights to five properties located in Halfmoon, Clifton Park and Albany as well as $515,577.