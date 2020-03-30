Live Now
Daughter describes anguish over not being with elderly mother while she's being treated for COVID19

Loved ones of elderly patients with COVID19 are struggling with the fact that they can’t be there by their side. Adult children are now grappling with the very real possibility that their mom or dad may never come home.

Julie Pietrak’s mother Clara was one of 4 residents of Pine Haven Nursing Home in Philmont to test positive for the coronavirus. Julie says her mother is now on a ventilator and is sedated. She spoke with News 10’s Anya Tucker via Zoom about what it’s like to wait and wonder what’s going on from a distance. “It’s really awful that you can’t be with them. I look at it that I’m just fortunate enough that I got a chance to speak with her. I just want to hug her and I just want her to be around.”

