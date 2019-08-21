Date set for event celebrating Karen Johnson; first female mayor of Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The family of Karen Johnson announced on Wednesday they will be hosting a celebration of her life next month.

Karen Johnson served as the mayor of Schenectady from 1984 to 1991. She made history by becoming the first woman elected as mayor of the Electric City.

Prior to becoming mayor, she was elected President of Schenectady City Council in 1983. After serving as mayor, she was elected to the Schenectady County Legislature in 2001 where she served as Vice Chair and Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee.

Johnson, 77, passed away peacefully at her home on June 10, 2019.

The event, celebrating her life, will be held on Thursday, September 5 at Proctors in Schenectady. The event is open to the public and will feature a video tribute commemorating Johnson’s many contributions to government, community, business, arts and education in the city.