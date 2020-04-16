Latest News

DASHCAM: Pennsylvania man tries to use cop car as ‘trampoline,’ smashes windshield

by: Bill Shannon

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Police released dashcam video of a drug-impaired man who tried to use a police cruiser as a “trampoline.”

The 25-year-old, who lives outside of Ferguson Township and Centre County, is seen in the dashcam footage talking to an officer before throwing something at the car.

He then runs to the cruiser and tries jumping up on it like a trampoline.

“Needless to say, it didn’t work” the police posted on Facebook.

The windshield shatters as the man falls to the ground before police detain him.

All officers involved are uninjured, they say, and charges are pending.

