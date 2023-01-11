(NEWS10) – ‘The Dancing with the Stars: Live’ tour is bringing the Latin ballroom to the Capital Region! Ahead of the tour’s stop at Proctors in Schenectady on Sunday, Pro Dancer Gleb Savchenko chats with NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson about what can fans expect from the new tour and his history-making partnership this past season.

The brand-new tour brings together some of your favorite pro dancers and celebrities from this past season.

The brand-new tour brings together some of your favorite pro dancers and celebrities from this past season. Creative Director and Choreographer Mandy Moore is behind bringing the show to life.

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” are still available. You can buy tickets on the tour website.