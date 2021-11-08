Dancing With the Stars champ visits Saratoga Springs dance studio

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tony Dovolani came from the ABC television show Dancing with the Stars to our backyard to bring his expertise to some Capital Region dance students.

After 21 seasons on the ballroom reality show, Dovolani became the National Dance Director for Fred Astaire Dance Studios, a franchise with over 200 locations across the country.

On Monday, he brought some Los Angelos flair to the Capital Region, providing private dance lessons and a DWTS watch party to local students at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Saratoga Springs.

“I can bring some fresh choreography, some new way of learning, maybe some new ideas,” Dovolani said. “Maybe challenge them a little bit as well.”

Dancing With the Stars has brought the ballroom world to living rooms across the country.

“I used to say we were part of a secret society before Dancing With the Stars,” Dovolani said.

But the joy of dancing is no secret to Capital Region retiree Marilyn Terranova.

“I just thought it would be exciting, and I really love a variety of different coaches,” Terranova said.

Grey and Elizabeth Masko, owners of the local studio, said having Dovolani in Saratoga is an incredible opportunity for students eager to get insider tips and new choreography.

“He’s giving them, kind of, the Dancing With the Stars experience,” Elizabeth said. “He’s not only coaching them but choreographing for their upcoming competitions.”

In the ballroom circuit, dancers compete for local, regional, and national titles. Dovolani has earned the title of National Dance Champion several times in addition to his mirror ball trophy on Season 15 of DWTS.

“We believe anyone can be a dancer,” Dovolani said. “I think as a society we have moved forward, but we have lost that physical touch, that expressive side of ourselves, and I think dancing satisfies every part of that.”

In addition to attending the watch party with locals for the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, Dovolani will be giving lessons and sharing stories from the top dance floors in the country at the Fred Astaire Studio Saratoga Springs.