DanceToFeed providing meals for healthcare workers

NEWS10 – During these challenging times, many have gone well out of their way to help out both those who are struggling and local healthcare workers. Now, one Zumba community in the Capital Region is taking an extra step to care for those who care for us

It’s called “#DanceToFeed” and it’s an initiative created by certified Zumba instructors, Melissa Mace and Holly Rose to help out local heroes on the frontlines.

“They are literally risking their lives to help strangers and they’re going in everyday and they’re working under these difficult and dangerous circumstances,” Mace said. “I couldn’t really think of any other way we could help, food and nutrition is such an important thing to me personally. Like, cook them healthy foods so they can nourish their bodies so they can continue what they’re doing.”

With hundreds joining their free classes online, they’ve now accepted donations and putting them towards groceries so they can provide meals for local healthcare workers. Ever since their Easter Sunday launch, they’ve now cooked and delivered over 125 meals.

From volunteers helping with driving and delivering to making shepherds pie, baked ziti, vegetables and desserts, it’s a collaborative effort to show how just a little help can make a large impact.

“They need to have that little bit of nurture. When you cook, you cook with love and they deserve that, they need that,” Mace said. “Even something that seems so minor and insignificant like helping to peel potatoes, is helping on a much bigger scales because you need every component of a meal to have it be done and ready. I think that’s been pretty eye opening for a lot of people, I know it has been for me too.”

While their community has always taken part in fundraisers, it’s never been at this level. Mace has created an excel sheet to keep track of who’s doing what and where they’re delivering. Thus far, deliveries have gone to Albany Med, Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, National Senior Residences in Clifton Park and this week they’re heading to Glens Falser Hospital. They say the goal is to have over 500 meals delivered by the end of May.

It’s a “thank you” from the Zumba community, but they want to do anything they can to make a difference.

“You just learn how lucky you are, how blessed you are. Sometimes we look at ‘the grass is always greener somewhere else’ and when things get tough and things go wrong, are stressful and difficult, there will be people there to pick you up,” Rose said. “There are people to take up that slack, they’re not going to leave you stranded, not going to abandon you, they’re going to find a way to help.”

If you’d like to help out with their movement, you can go to their Facebook Page