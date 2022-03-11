DALTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – Ahead of the incoming winter storm, the City of Dalton has declared a snow emergency. It starts Friday, March 12 at 6 a.m. and ends on Sunday, March 13 at 6 p.m.

Residents are asked to use off-street parking for the duration of the emergency. Vehicles in violation of parking regulations may be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

Residents are encouraged to contact the Dalton Police Department, if they may have any questions at (413) 684-0300. Follow NEWS10 for the latest weather updates.