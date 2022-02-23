DALTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – Ahead of the incoming winter storm, the City of Dalton has declared a snow emergency. It starts Thursday, February 24 at 11 p.m. and ends on Saturday, February 26 at 11 a.m.

Residents are asked to use off-street parking for the duration of the emergency. Vehicles in violation of parking regulations may be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

Residents are encouraged to contact the Dalton Police Department, if they may have any questions at (413) 684-0300. Follow NEWS10 for the latest weather updates.