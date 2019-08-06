Daily shows keep you busy at the fair

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Every fair has their daily shows and Schoharie County Sunshine Fair has some great ones. There’s a master chainsaw sculptor who worked on a bear today. The model railroad exhibit in its own building, the antique tractor display and my favorite the Clydesdales.

The shows go on all day long, so you can just drop by and watch for a little bit and move onto the next one. Or you can do what I did, stop and meet Willy the Clydesdale and his owner. The Clydesdales are in the draft horse barn at the west end of the track.