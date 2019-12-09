Daily Gazette obtains Amsterdam Recorder, two weekly publications

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Daily Gazette newspaper in Schenectady has announced the acquisition of three new newspapers, including two weeklies.

The newspaper announced Sunday that it would be acquiring the Amsterdam Recorder, a daily newspaper covering news in the city of Amsterdam and through the Mohawk Valley; the Courier-Standard-Enterprise, a weekly publication focusing on the Canajoharie area; and the Fulton County Express, also a weekly.

A release from the Daily Gazette said that the move was made as part of a push by the Schenectady paper to invest in publications and keep print news possible.

“First and foremost, the acquisition of the Amsterdam Recorder and the two weekly newspapers means the residents of Amsterdam and the surrounding areas will continue to have access to their hometown newspapers with local reporters covering local news,” said Daily Gazette publisher John DeAugustine.

The Gazette says that they will be aiding the new acquisitions with journalistic and advertising resources, but that the publications will remain independent. They also hope to eliminate some fixed costs between the three publications.

DeAugustine will become publisher of all three papers, while the existing reporters at each will remain responsible for their own content.

The Gazette has been printing and distributing all three publications since 2016.