Daily Gazette Holiday Parade returning in November

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Daily Gazette Holiday Parade is returning on November 20 at 5:00 p.m. in Downtown Schenectady. Last year the parade was canceled because of COVID concerns.

The theme for 2021 is “Superheroes”. Floats, dancers, bands, vehicles, and parade attendees will celebrate the return of Schenectady’s Holiday Parade. The parade will be honoring all superheroes including comic book heroes from your childhood and our everyday heroes.

Rodelin Sumiran, also known as “Rodel,” has been named Grand Marshall of the Holiday Parade. Rodel is a Filipino American nurse who was voted as the 2021 Nurse of the Year.

Before the start of the parade at 4:00 p.m., there will be a musical performance by Madison Vandenberg. Madison was a fan-favorite, and top three finalists on season 17 of American Idol. She will be performing a selection of songs from the balcony on the corner of Jay St and State St.

The Daily Gazette, a family-owned newspaper published in Schenectady for over 125 years, is the organizer for the event, which is recognized as the largest nighttime parade in the Northeast. Attendance is expected to top 15,000 people.