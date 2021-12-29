DA: Pittsfield man arrested for allegedly raping 2 minors

PITTSFIELD, Mass (NEWS10) – According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, a Pittsfield man was arrested for allegedly raping two minors.

On Tuesday, December 28 the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force executed an arrest warrant on Lucius Copeland, 20, of Pittsfield, as part of an investigation into multiple sexual assault allegations. The Violent Crime Task Force established probable cause to arrest Copeland for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old girl over the 2021 summer.

Charges:

2 counts of aggravated rape

1 count of rape of a child

Investigators believe that there may be other victims who have not reported additional sexual assaults

and asks any other victims to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112.

The Pittsfield Police Department began an in-depth investigation into two alleged rapes occurring in Pittsfield in the 2021 summer. Law enforcement in other Berkshire County jurisdictions opened similar investigations, leading to a referral to the Berkshire Violent Crime Task Force.

“The Violent Crime Task Force made this arrest thanks to brave young women who had the courage to

share deeply personal and traumatic events with their local police. This investigation remains open and

other victims should have confidence that law enforcement will support you and will seek justice and

accountability. I thank the officers investigating this case for their ongoing careful work,” District

Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

“Violence against women and girls in Berkshire County is the most devastating public safety challenge

that we face as a community. This type of violence should be unthinkable and I will use every tool at my

disposal to end the culture of violence against women, girls and other vulnerable survivors. Holding

perpetrators accountable using enhanced investigation capabilities of the Berkshire Violent Crime Task

Force is a critical tool in building a culture of safety and justice.”