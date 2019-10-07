Cybersecurity Month: Lifejacking

(NEWS10) – Often times with online scams we see the term “lifejacking” but what does that actually mean? Many of us have seen on Facebook or other Social Media sites, messages from friends saying “don’t accept my friend request, my account has been hacked” or your friend posting what appear to be ads or saying things they don’t normally say, these are all forms of “lifejacking.”

Basically, scammers will either get you to fill out a fake survey or buy a fake survey from another scammer gaining access to a host of personal information. Those cyber criminals will gain access to your data and Facebook friends list. From there, they can do a host of nefarious activities, like spreading malware.

Facebook “lifejacking” attacks are really common in airline scams. Malicious scripts gain access over a Facebook profile and spreads to that user’s friends as well, can be used for phishing attacks, virus injections and more.

The best way to avoid this type of scam is only by clicking on trusted web links. You can also avoid scams by being wary of deals that seem too good to be true, especially ones that ask you to fill out a survey first.