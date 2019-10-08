Cybersecurity Month: Avoiding travel scams

(NEWS10) – Are you planning a getaway for New Year’s Day or the Holiday Season? If you are, make sure you aren’t getting caught up in a travel scam! We continue to look at common online scams throughout the month of October for Cybersecurity month.
Here’s how it works: you receive an email offering an amazing offer for an exceptional and hard to refuse destination (usually an exotic place) that expires in a short period of time which you can’t miss.
The problem is that some of these offers actually hide some necessary costs until you pay for the initial offer. Others just take your money without sending you anywhere.
Here are things to look for to make sure you stay safe:
- Too good to be true: If it seems fishy, it probably is, don’t fall for it or research it thoroughly before sending any information.
- Check for hidden costs: Study the offer carefully to see if there are any hidden costs like airport taxes, tickets you need to pay to access a local attraction, if the meals are included or not, or any transportation fees. A lot of the time the scammers will take your money and not send you anywhere.
- Use a trusted source: Use a reputable, trustworthy travel agent, this is the best way to avoid fraud. Also, check and see if by paying for the airline tickets and the accommodations separately you can receive the same deal.
- Airline Scams: Make sure to check this story for popular airfare scams and how to avoid them.