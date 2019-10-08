Cybersecurity Month: Avoiding travel scams

(NEWS10) – Are you planning a getaway for New Year’s Day or the Holiday Season? If you are, make sure you aren’t getting caught up in a travel scam! We continue to look at common online scams throughout the month of October for Cybersecurity month.

Here’s how it works: you receive an email offering an amazing offer for an exceptional and hard to refuse destination (usually an exotic place) that expires in a short period of time which you can’t miss.

The problem is that some of these offers actually hide some necessary costs until you pay for the initial offer. Others just take your money without sending you anywhere.

Here are things to look for to make sure you stay safe: