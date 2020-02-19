Cybersecurity forum promotes business safety for all sizes

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Even for a small business, cybersecurity can be a big problem.
At the second in a series of round table panels Wednesday morning at Black Dog Designs, Laura Sadowski of the Center for Internet Security led a talk on methods her group offers to promote security across everything from credit card use to employee information, whether the business in question has 10 employees or 1,000.
Local business owners looking to enhance their cybersecurity, and those who have already been targets, came with questions to the event. The series is still ongoing, with the next scheduled for March 18.
- UAlbany Names New Women’s Soccer Head Coach
- Keep Schenectady County Warm campaign looking for help from residents
- Local man facing charges credits bail reform with new lease on life
- Local man trying to retrieve belongings from shuttered college
- HUD grants Capital Region almost $20M