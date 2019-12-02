Cyber Monday: How to fish for deals without being phished

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ‘Tis the season for scamming!

According to Adam Dean, the senior security specialist at GreyCastle Security, Cyber Monday and the holiday season is prime time to fall victim to a cyberattack.

Dean says there are a few ways you can protect yourself today and the rest of the season when online shopping:

Pay with a credit card instead of a debit card to avoid fraudulent charges

Avoid phishing emails that send links for you to reset your logins

Don’t click on targeted online ads! If a deal catches your eye, type in the website and search for the product to see if the deal is legitimate.

Don’t save your payment info online, instead sign out as a guest

And it’s not just online shoppers at risk from scammers this holiday season, small business owners are also a big target. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the three scams that often-hit small businesses are bank and credit card scams, directory listing scams and fake check scams.

Both SBA and GreyCastle Security advise, if it seems, “too good to be true” then it just might be.