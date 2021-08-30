CVS puts limit on rapid COVID-19 test purchases due to surging demand

by: Bill Shannon, WTAJ,

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) — CVS Health has put a limit on the number of COVID-19 at-home tests that can be bought online and in their stores amid a supply shortage as new cases surge across the country.

The company is now limiting customers to six tests in an online order and four tests if you purchase them at a store location.

The limits, which were put in place this week, apply to Abbott Laboratories’ BinaxNOW along with a test from the startup Ellume, according to an email from a CVS spokesperson that Bloomberg obtained. Both tests are available without a prescription. 

The interest in rapid tests has surged along with new COVID-19 cases, making the products a hot commodity as well as scarce at some online retailers and in stores. With the highly contagious delta variant threatening to ruin plans to return to work and school this fall, tests have been in high demand.

Online availability of rapid COVID-19 tests can change suddenly based on demand, and CVS is working with its suppliers to meet testing needs, a company spokesperson said in an email.

Ellume is scaling production and working with retailers to ensure consumer access to its tests, which are in stock at CVS, Walmart, Target and Everlywell stores, a spokesperson for the Australia-based company said in another email to Bloomberg.

