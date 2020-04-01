Cutting your own hair during quarantine

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Barbershops and salons have been closed for well over a week now. If you’re someone who tends to go quite often, you might be going a little crazy.

Many are slowly resorting to limited options – either letting their hair grow out or if they’re up to it, trying to cut it themselves!

Patrick Bidinost, the owner of Patrick’s Union Street Barbershop, says if you’re daring enough to cut your own hair – it’s not impossible.

He recommends buying a basic clipper kit with attachments if you don’t already have one; anything will work during these times. It’s best not to do too much to your hair, just keeping a basic maintenance for it will suffice until shops open-up again.

When it’s time to put the clipper to the temples, he says it’s crucial that you go slow and start long (length) as you work your way up because there’s a few mistakes you could make.

“One, going too short. Two, not blending properly. Just trying to do everything in one step, it’s not going to blend,” Bidinost said. “If you start longer and then work your way shorter at the bottom, it’s going to blend better. But if you’re going to take a number 1 and go straight up, you’re going to have a hard time blending it in to the top.”

As for the back of the head, he said that can be a little tricky. If you have a three-way mirror, that’ll make it easier. If not and you’re quarantined with someone else, he says you can always let them try it.

The proper way to cut hair? Scoop it!

“If you’re going up, kind of scoop it,” Bidinost said. “Scoop it outwards and then blend the longer piece and work your way down lower and you can kind of go into it a little more.”