NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Region curlers of all experience levels hit the sheet all day long in a fun-filled, semi-competitive Curling event on Tuesday. Curlers are curling for the community! No matter how far the stone goes, all proceeds will benefit the mission of the United Way of the Greater Capital Region. Curling for the Community was held at the Schenectady Curling Club.

Environment One Corporation, one of the main event sponsors, is rallying its partners for a day of curling in support of United Way of the Greater Capital Region. Originally held in March of 2020, this day-long event gives curlers of all experience levels the opportunity to compete for bragging rights while supporting a great cause.

“[During the] Olympic year, people look at this one TV and found out oh this looks easy but it is a lot of fun, a lot of laughs, so the experience is really what we’re looking forward to, a fun experience for everyone to come out and support a great organization,” said Eric LaCoppola, President of Environment One.

Peter Gannon, President & CEO of United Way said, “We are so grateful to the team at E-One and all the supporters of this event which is one of the most entertaining days of the year. Any chance to come together in the name of the greater good is time well spent and we are so appreciative of E-One for their support of United Way.”

Jenna Czarnecki is with United Way, and she didn’t know she was playing the game until she was handed her rubber grippers! “I was nervous, but the instructors were really helpful and by the end of the game and everything, I was kind of one the big players and contributing to the team so it was really cool to meet people that I didn’t know beforehand too.”

Right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, United Way and Environment One Corporation held this event for the first time and raised $12,000, they are hoping for that same outcome this year.