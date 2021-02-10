Curfew reinstated for dozens of Erie, Monroe County restaurants, clubs, and bars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many local bars, restaurants, and clubs that were granted permission to stay open past 10 p.m. can no longer do so.

Last week, a temporary restraining order was issued for more than 90 Erie and Monroe County locations named in a lawsuit against New York State. This let them stay open past the state’s 10 p.m. curfew.

Associate Justice Patrick NeMoyer overturned this on Wednesday morning. So now, those restaurants, clubs, and bars must be closed by 10 p.m.

