Who else is currently in the line of succession to become governor of New York?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become the 57th governor in New York state’s history when Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns in two weeks.

That’s been the rule of law if a governor dies, resigns or is impeached in the Empire State since 1938.

For now, Lt. Gov. Hochul has not named her own replacement once she ascends to the governor’s office. David Patterson, the last lieutenant governor to assume office after Elliot Spitzer resigned, was allowed to appoint his own second-in-command when he took office.

Who else is in the line of succession to become governor of New York? The state’s constitution currently stipulates it would be as follows:

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins

The Temporary President of the State Senate is third in line to the governor’s office, meaning Stewart-Cousins is currently behind Hochul should she no longer be able to perform her duties. Stewart-Cousins has held the position since 2019 and has been in the state senate since 2006.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie

Following the President of the Senate in the line of succession is their corresponding officer in the State Assembly. That would be Heastie, who has held the position since 2015 and been in the assembly since 2000.

Attorney General Letitia James

The state’s AG is fifth in line to be governor. James’s report on the sexual harassment allegations led to the latest push to get Cuomo to resign.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli

Following the attorney general would be the state’s comptroller. DiNapoli has had the job since before Cuomo was ever elected, having served since 2007.

Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez

Dominguez, sixth in line to becoming governor, has served as head of transit in New York since June 2019.

Health Commissioner Howard Zucker

The state’s doctor would be called in to Albany should any of the prior six be unable to perform their duties. Zucker has run the DOH since 2015.

State Commissioner of Commerce

There is no current state commissioner of commerce, nor is there a specific commerce agency. The Empire State Development Corporation currently runs the state economy, encouraging business investment and job creation, and supporting local economies through loans, grants, tax credits, real estate development, marketing and other forms of assistance. Their current executive is Eric Gertler.

State Commissioner of Industry

New York state’s industrial commissioner is the head of the department of labor, which is currently headed by Roberta Reardon.

Chairman of the state Public Service Commission John B. Rhodes

Rhodes, head of the department of public service since 2017, is 10th in the line of succession.

Secretary of State Rossana Rosado

Rosado is the last clear executive in the line of succession to be governor. She’s headed New York’s State Department since 2016.