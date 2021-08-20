WATCH: Cuomo attorney holds virtual briefing

Cuomo Under Fire

by:

Posted: / Updated:

cuomo hochul transition of power

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Friday that his attorney, Rita Glavin, is holding a virtual briefing at 1 p.m. Watch in the player above.

This ahead of Cuomo’s official resignation, set to go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Hochul is set to be sworn in a minute later, at midnight, officially beginning her term on Tuesday, August 24.

The transition of power in the executive office is already taking for online. Cuomo’s Twitter handle is now @andrewcuomo. Incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul’s handle remains @ltgovhochulny, though it was briefly updated Thursday night before it reverted.

