SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — With increasing pressure on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, the focus is shifting to his Lt. Gov., Kathy Hochul, next in line per the state constitution.

The Buffalo-area native became politically active as a Syracuse University student, where she led the charge to name the Carrier Dome for Ernie Davis instead. After law school, she worked in Washington before returning home and winning a seat on the Hamburg town board, where she led the movement to remove tolls for a section of the Thruway. She was the Erie County Clerk before one term in Congress.