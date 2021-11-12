REPORT: Cuomo considering run for Attorney General of New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is considering an election bid for his former job as New York’s Attorney General, according to a report from The New York Post. They say that in the last 24 hours, several of Cuomo’s confidants have mentioned a potential run for Attorney General.

“People in Cuomo’s orbit are tossing it out there,” a person with direct knowledge allegedly told the Post. “They’re floating it… and gauging people’s reactions.”

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi denied the rumor, saying “There is a ton of idle speculation out there and we can’t control if we continue to take up valuable real estate in people’s heads.”

Cuomo served as New York’s Attorney General from 2007 to 2010 before being elected to three terms as governor. He has roughly $18 million in campaign contributions amassed before his resignation that could be used for any political race to potentially reinvigorate his career.

Should he seek to run for the attorney general role and win, Cuomo would replace Letitia James, whose report into Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment of female staffers led to his resignation in August 2021. James has announced her own campaign for Governor against Cuomo’s successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, in the Democratic primary.