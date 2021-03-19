Quinnipiac poll: NY voters split on the idea of Cuomo resigning

Cuomo Under Fire

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Latest NY Capitol Bureau Video

More NY Capitol News

(WIVB) — A new poll shows voters in New York, are nearly split on whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign.

Quinnipiac University spoke to more than 900 people earlier this week. Forty-nine percent said they do not want the governor to step down. That’s compared to 43% who think he should go. That same poll found that nearly 60% of people do not think he is honest or trustworthy.

Quinnipiac University

Take a look at the full information on the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Empire State Weekly

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19