Quinnipiac poll: NY voters split on the idea of Cuomo resigning

(WIVB) — A new poll shows voters in New York, are nearly split on whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign.

Quinnipiac University spoke to more than 900 people earlier this week. Forty-nine percent said they do not want the governor to step down. That’s compared to 43% who think he should go. That same poll found that nearly 60% of people do not think he is honest or trustworthy.

