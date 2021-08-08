Potential criminal charges and impeachment: the fallout in the days following the investigation into Governor Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Days after Attorney General Letitia James revealed the findings of a months-long investigation into sexual harassment claims against Governor Cuomo, the governor could face misdemeanor charges if a criminal complaint in Albany County is found to be substantiated.

“Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees, by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature,” Attorney General Letitia James said during a press conference Tuesday.

James saying the governor sexually harassed eleven women, and that his administration created a hostile work environment.

Shortly after the report came out, the governor responded in a pre-recorded video, again denying all the allegations that have been made against him, “I never touched anyone inappropriately, or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

The AG’s report, leading to politicians nationwide on both sides of the aisle, including President Biden, to call for resignation.

But on Friday, the governor’s legal team came to his defense, calling the investigation “targeted”.

“I’m a former federal prosecutor, and I know the difference between putting a case together against a target, versus doing independent fact finding,” said Rita Glavin, an attorney for Governor Cuomo.

Cuomo’s legal team also saying they haven’t been given the evidence to properly defend the 63-year-old governor.

A day after their press conference, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said the governor could face misdemeanor charges, if a criminal complaint accusing him of groping is substantiated.

“We’re going to conduct a very comprehensive investigation, as my investigators and my staff always do. When the data and the facts are compiled, we’ll make a decision at that point,” Apple said.

With no indications the governor will resign in wake of the investigation, impeachment is looming in the Capitol. Cuomo’s legal team has until Friday the 13th to submit additional evidence in his defense to lawmakers in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

The Assembly’s Judiciary Committee also plans to meet Monday to discuss the possibility of impeaching Governor Cuomo.