NYT: Groping allegation against Cuomo referred to Albany Police

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s governor’s office says it has reported the most recent allegation against Gov. Andrew Cuomo to police in Albany.

According to a new report in the New York Times, Albany’s police department received a report of the alleged groping incident at the Executive Mansion involving Cuomo and a woman aide. The Office of the Governor reportedly said that the aide’s attorney did not want to file a report, but that the Office was obligated to do so.

Cuomo has said that he’s never touched anyone inappropriately.

The Albany Police Department’s public information officer, Steve Smith, is quoted extensively throughout the story. In it, he said they didn’t receive a formal complaint from the unidentified accuser, but that they’d contacted a representative for her.

Smith said there is no criminal investigation, but that the accusation may reach “the level of a crime.” He said they received a referral from State Police following Wednesday night’s publication of the latest accusation against the governor.

Beth Garvey, the governor’s acting counsel, gave the following statement to NEWS10:

As a matter of state policy when allegations of physical contact are made, the agency informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department. If they decline, the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the department of the allegation. In this case, the person is represented by counsel, and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information.

On Wednesday night, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan released a statement about involvement from local police:

The act of speaking out after being victimized can be a deeply painful and traumatic experience. The young woman referenced in recent reports has the right to determine who she speaks to regarding her experience and when. The Attorney General has commenced an investigation into previous allegations against the Governor, and I have the utmost confidence in her ability to investigate this latest report. At this time no criminal complaint involving this matter has been filed by the victim with the Albany Police Department, but Chief Hawkins assured me this evening that APD stands ready to assist any victim who seeks to come forward. Kathy Sheehan

Mayor of Albany

WTEN has reached out again to Steve Smith with Albany PD and NYSP for additional elements from the NYT story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.