NYS ethics commission votes against revoking Cuomo’s book deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — JCOPE, New York’s independent ethics commission, has voted against revoking the approval of a book deal secured by former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo’s book, which detailed his response as governor in the early stages of the pandemic, was published last fall. The publishing deal was worth more than $5 million.

Cuomo came under fire several months later for allegedly using state employees and resources to write and finish the book.