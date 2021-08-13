NYS Assembly suspends Cuomo impeachment investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB/WSYR) — The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Friday that the Judicial Committee will suspend its impeachment investigation Cuomo’s resignation takes effect on August 25.

This week, after numerous calls for his resignation, Cuomo announced that he will be stepping down. This follows the release of a New York Attorney General’s Office report that concluded that the Governor sexually harassed a number of women. In his place, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over later this month.

Heastie says one reason for the decision is that the impeachment inquiry was set to determine whether Cuomo should remain in office. With his abdication, such a determination would be unnecessary. Second, based on expert legal advice, Committee Chair Charles Lavine says the constitution does not authorize impeaching a former official who is no longer in office.

Nonetheless, Heastie said that the committee’s work over the last several months uncovered credible evidence in relation to allegations made against Cuomo. “This evidence concerned not only sexual harassment and misconduct but also the misuse of state resources in relation to the publication of the governor’s memoir as well as improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data during the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads part of Heastie’s statement.

The Assembly Speaker said the evidence would have likely resulted in filing articles of impeachment. He says he asked Lavine to turn over all the evidence gathered by the committee has gathered to relevant investigatory authorities.

Heastie said this is a “tragic chapter in our state’s history” and said the government should operate in a transparent, safe, and honest manner. Take a look at the full statement from Heastie below: