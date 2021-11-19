NYS Assembly report on Cuomo ‘validates’ findings of AG investigation

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, on May 27, 2020. New York’s Attorney General Letitia James, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, released hundreds of pages of transcripts of interviews conducted during an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations that forced Gov. Andrew Cuomo from office last summer. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State Assemblyman Phil Steck has confirmed to NEWS10 that the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s investigation into former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo validates the findings of the Attorney General’s investigation. The NYS Attorney General’s Office released their report in August, finding that Cuomo harassed multiple women.

“Reading it is disturbing, but 90% of it has already been in the public eye through various other reports or through the news,” said Steck.

The report not only looked into the sexual harassment allegations, but also the state’s COVID nursing home data controversy and issues concerning the Cuomo’s book. It was 46 pages, not including footnotes, and took two hours to read, according to Steck. He said the report found Cuomo did use state resources to write and publish his book for a personal profit.

“It’s very clear that the governor ran the exec chamber to produce the report, which he was told by JCOPE not to do. So, his argument was that these people were volunteering, that’s contrary to the evidence,” said Steck.

JCOPE, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, voted to rescind prior approval for Cuomo’s book on November 16.

The report says the Governor’s office intervened before the Department of Health could release two sets of data on nursing home deaths, and had them only release one set of data of patients who physically died in nursing homes. Steck said this act by Cuomo was a “material misrepresentation” of what was going on in nursing homes.

Steck said the Assembly’s report is accurate and includes a more established timeline of Cuomo’s interactions with Brittany Commisso, a former staffer who said Cuomo sexually abused her.

The original contract for the law firm that led the investigation, Davis Polk & Wardwell was $250,000. That was recently amended to add $4,870,000 thousand dollars, bringing the total spending cap to about $5.1 million, the same amount as Cuomo’s book deal. Steck said the high cost comes with hiring a highly credible legal team.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee launched the impeachment probe after the sexual harassment allegations were made against Cuomo. The impeachment investigation ended after Cuomo announced his resignation in August.

The Assembly said in August that it would still release the impeachment report.